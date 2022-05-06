Westlake Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.81 Per Share (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.34 EPS.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

WLK stock opened at $138.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.