William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

