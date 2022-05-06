William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

