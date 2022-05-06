Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 588 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($8.00).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

