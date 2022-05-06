Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 588 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($8.00).
About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)
