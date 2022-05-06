Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,043,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 508,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 81,878 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

