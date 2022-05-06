Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Hold

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Shares of HTOO opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.