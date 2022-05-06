Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Hold

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of HTOO opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
