Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSC. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $673.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

