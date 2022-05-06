Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Hold

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.86.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

