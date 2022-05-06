Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) to Sell

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NUVB stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

