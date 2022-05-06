Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.