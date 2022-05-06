Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Hold

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.74. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.