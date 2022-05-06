Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to “Buy”

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

HCSG opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,594,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 899,037 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 865,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 864,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

