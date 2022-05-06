Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to Hold

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

