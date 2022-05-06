Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to “Buy”

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NU. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17. NU has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

