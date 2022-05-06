Zacks Investment Research Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to “Buy”

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $88,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

