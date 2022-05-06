Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Buy

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

