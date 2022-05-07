$0.81 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Aptiv reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of APTV opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after buying an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

