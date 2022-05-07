$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

