1,953 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CION. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

