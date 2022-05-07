2,303 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

