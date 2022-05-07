5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.25. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

TSE VNP opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

