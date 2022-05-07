A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Trading Up 2.5%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.10. 59,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 42,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

