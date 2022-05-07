Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Set at C$21.00 by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$19.15 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.83. The firm has a market cap of C$319.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.
Acadian Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
See Also
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.