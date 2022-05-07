Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Set at C$21.00 by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$19.15 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.83. The firm has a market cap of C$319.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.