ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.