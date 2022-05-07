Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $5.83 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

ADES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.