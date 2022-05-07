Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Affirm worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Shares of AFRM opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.