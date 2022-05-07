Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

