Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

Airbnb stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Airbnb by 276.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 282.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

