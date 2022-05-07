Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

ABNB opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

