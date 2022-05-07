Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

LON AAF opened at GBX 146 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.95. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 75.57 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.14 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

