Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

AKAM stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.08 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after buying an additional 208,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

