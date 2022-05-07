Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKBA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

