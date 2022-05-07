Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $41.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 8,920 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

