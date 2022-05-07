Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading Down 9.1%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 130,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 138,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70.

Get Alpha Copper alerts:

About Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF)

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper and gold properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located northwest of the community of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.