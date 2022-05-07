Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $41,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

