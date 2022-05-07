AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 76,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

