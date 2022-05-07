American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CarGurus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,664 shares of company stock worth $1,668,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,587.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

