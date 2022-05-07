American Century Companies Inc. Sells 12,152 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of American States Water worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

