American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,908 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $33.86 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.