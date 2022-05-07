Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.27. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 12,048 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 306,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

