AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

Shares of AME stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

