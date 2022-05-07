Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,582. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

