Analysts Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

