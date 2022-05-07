Analysts Issue Forecasts for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.