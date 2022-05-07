Analysts Issue Forecasts for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

