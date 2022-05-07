Analysts Offer Predictions for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE DOC opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$130.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

