Analysts Offer Predictions for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.
