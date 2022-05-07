Analysts Set Expectations for Organto Foods Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Organto Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CVE:OGO opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$41.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. Organto Foods has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.52.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

