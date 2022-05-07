Analyzing ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ADS-TEC Energy and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64

ADS-TEC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.19%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 101.45%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.99 -$103.69 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 16.66 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -7.66

ADS-TEC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Risk and Volatility

ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChargePoint beats ADS-TEC Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

