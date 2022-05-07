Analyzing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Hemp and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,455.18% N/A -141.16% Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Generation Hemp and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 0 5 0 0 2.00

Enjoy Technology has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 635.82%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Enjoy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 66.70 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 1.39 -$220.61 million ($1.36) -0.69

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enjoy Technology.

Summary

Enjoy Technology beats Generation Hemp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

