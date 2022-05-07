Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.
AIV opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $916.86 million, a P/E ratio of -200.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
