Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

AIV opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $916.86 million, a P/E ratio of -200.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,726,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,406,000 after purchasing an additional 982,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,864,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

