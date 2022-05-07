Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.11).

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

